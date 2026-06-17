Dana White Claims There Were Multiple Threats Against UFC Freedom 250

... But D.C. Was The Safest Place In The Country

Dana White claims the alleged drone attack foiled by the FBI wasn't the only threat against Sunday's historic Freedom 250 event -- there were others -- but the UFC boss says law enforcement did a bang-up job, and there was no safer place to be!

"There was more than that [plot]. There was more than that," White revealed during a conversation with Babcock on Tuesday.

Dana tells TMZ Sports, "I was in the loop on all of the stuff that was happening in real time."

Of course, on Tuesday, the FBI announced they arrested five people, including 19-year-old Tycen Proper, for allegedly plotting a terror attack at the White House. Authorities report that the suspects planned to use drones packed with explosives and a sniper rifle.

No one was hurt, and the event went off without a hitch ... adding that when you do big things, this is unfortunately something that must be dealt with.

"These are the kind of events that bring the nuts out, you know what I mean? This is normal stuff," Dana said.

Dana thanked authorities saying ... "The FBI is so good. These guys are so good at what they do. The up-to-date things that I had during the week of the fight, these guys are incredible."

Ultimately White says, "There was no safer place in America to be Sunday night than in D.C."

Alleged terrorism plots aside ... there's so much more with White.

White answered all of our most burning questions like ... Where does Freedom 250 rank among the UFC honcho's career achievements? How many people watched on Paramount+? How's Ilia Topuria feeling after taking the worst beating of his life at the hands of Justin Gaethje, and should the champ retire? Thoughts on the epic walkouts? Where would White, who has now held monumental events at 1600 Penn., and the Sphere, like to go next?