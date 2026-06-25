AJ Dybantsa Reveals Plans For First Big Purchase After Going No. 1 In NBA Draft

Play video content Video: AJ Dybantsa Has Big Plans for First NBA Draft Payday TMZSports.com

AJ Dybantsa -- the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft -- has a fantastic plan for how he's gonna spend his first pro paycheck ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to hire a personal chef ASAP!!

We chopped it up with the 19-year-old Washington Wizards rookie in D.C. on Thursday ... and got an inside look at his upcoming itinerary now that he's officially the area's newest star.

The former BYU star said he's already done the standard tour of the nation's capital ... but he definitely wants to hit up The White House and all the monuments again as a Wizard.

When it comes to his new salary (four years, $69 Million), Dybantsa said he's most likely putting that dough to great use by hiring someone to fuel his body.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2020 Video: Joe Burrow Will Spend First NFL Check On A Personal Chef, Here's Why TMZSports.com

It's a great move -- and exactly what Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow told us he was gonna do when he was drafted in 2020.