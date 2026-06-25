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AJ Dybantsa Reveals Plans For First Big Purchase After Going No. 1 In NBA Draft

AJ Dybantsa Putting My NBA $$$ Toward A Chef ... Only Wanna Cook On The Hardwood!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
aj-dynbasta-kal-06-25-2026
MAKIN' THE ROUNDS
Video: AJ Dybantsa Has Big Plans for First NBA Draft Payday
TMZSports.com

AJ Dybantsa -- the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft -- has a fantastic plan for how he's gonna spend his first pro paycheck ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to hire a personal chef ASAP!!

We chopped it up with the 19-year-old Washington Wizards rookie in D.C. on Thursday ... and got an inside look at his upcoming itinerary now that he's officially the area's newest star.

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The former BYU star said he's already done the standard tour of the nation's capital ... but he definitely wants to hit up The White House and all the monuments again as a Wizard.

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When it comes to his new salary (four years, $69 Million), Dybantsa said he's most likely putting that dough to great use by hiring someone to fuel his body.

Joe Burrow FEBRUARY 2020
EATIN' GOOD
Video: Joe Burrow Will Spend First NFL Check On A Personal Chef, Here's Why
TMZSports.com

It's a great move -- and exactly what Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow told us he was gonna do when he was drafted in 2020.

We also talked to Dybantsa about what he plans to do with his platform ... and for now, he said his sole focus is on basketball.

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