Joe Burrow Will Spend First NFL Check On A Personal Chef, Here's Why

Joe Burrow is looking to follow LeBron James' lead when he starts making that NFL money ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna hire a personal chef to keep him in shape!!

Of course, the Lakers superstar reportedly spends a whopping $1.5 million a year to maintain peak physical shape -- including trainers, massage therapists and a chef.

Other huge names like Conor McGregor have taken notice and followed suit ... electing to invest in his body rather than spending dough on cars and jewelry (though let's get serious, he'll be able to afford that too).

We spoke with the champ at the Fanatics Super Bowl party in Miami on Saturday ... and he tells us he's already on the hunt for whoever can whip him up the best steak!!

Burrow says he's not a picky eater, so whoever wins the gig won't have too hard of a time.

"I'm a healthy eater, so whatever he or she can make that tastes good and keeps me shredded," the Heisman Trophy winner tells us.

As for how he likes his steak?? Medium rare with a side of asparagus or lobster mac ... with NO A1 sauce.

Once again, MEDIUM RARE BECAUSE THAT'S THE CORRECT ANSWER.