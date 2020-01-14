Joe Burrow Smokes Cigar After LSU Win, Odell Beckham Rages In Locker Room!

Play video content Breaking News

How'd Joe Burrow celebrate the greatest college football season ever by a QB?!?!

BY SMOKING A FAT STOGIE AND RAGING WITH ODELL BECKHAM JR., BABY!!!

LSU pounded Clemson to cap off a 15-0 year Monday night at the Superdome in New Orleans ... and the party afterward was pretty legendary -- with Burrow rippin' puffs of a cigar and Odell dancing his face off in the locker room.

In fact, the party got so intense ... reportedly police officers had to tell Tiger players to stop smoking indoors -- even threatening arrests!!!

While a cop was snooping around offensive lineman Damien Lewis, Beckham walks behind the officer and smacks his ass.

But, not even that warning could slow down the Bayou bash ... 'cause in the middle of all kinds of cigar smoke in LSU's locker room, there was a dance battle!!

There's more -- OBJ whipped out a stack of cash right on the Superdome field ... and appeared to hook up star WR's Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin with some dough.

OBJ handing out cash to LSU players

Video of the scene is pretty hilarious ... future first-round pick Grant Delpit went off!!

Of course, there was plenty of reason to party ... the Tigers played an awesome game against Clemson, winning 42-25.

Burrow was named MVP ... and deservedly so, he threw for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns, and added 58 rushing yards and a rushing TD as well.

LSU fans celebrated the win hard too ... turning Bourbon Street into their own personal playground -- spilling in and out of the bars all night long!!

Tons of stars from Vince Vaughn to Saints superstar Michael Thomas showed up for the game ... but the funniest moment came when Buckeye legend Ezekiel Elliott was spotted in LSU's locker room after the game -- 'cause the Tigers were giving him the business!