Boosie Badazz Planning Model-Filled Party For Joe Burrow If LSU Wins Title

Not like Joe Burrow needed any motivation ... but here's Tigers superfan Boosie Badazz telling TMZ Sports he's planning a rager for the ages if the QB brings home a title for LSU!!

Of course, Boosie is a life-long Purple and Gold backer and is a HUGE Burrow guy -- he even FaceTimed the Heisman Trophy winner back in November.

We spoke with the rapper before Burrow faces off against Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in the national championship on Monday ... and he says there's gonna be some models waiting for the guy if he comes up with the dub.

"I'm thinking about throwing Joe a party at my house," Boosie says. "Everybody got their clothes on though. Real model-type women. Joe needs the prettiest model in the game right now."

"Joe needs somebody like Scarlett Johansson. Joe a big dog. Y'all don't see it right now, but this the next Tom Brady."

As for the game, Boosie is confident Burrow can lead the Tigers to the promised land because "he has no fear in his heart ... he is the truth and I stand behind Burrow."