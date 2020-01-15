Joe Burrow Says Odell Beckham Gave Him REAL Cash After Championship Game

Play video content Breaking News "Pardon My Take"

Joe Burrow says Odell Beckham gave him REAL cash after LSU won the national championship ... and there's NOTHING the NCAA can do about it.

OBJ was passin' out cash like candy at the Superdome after the Tigers beat Clemson in the natty on Monday ... and the video got so much attention that LSU released a statement claiming the money was fake.

But, now ... A TWIST!!!

The star QB appeared on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast and told the guys Beckham WAS handing out real money that night.

"I'm not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah," Burrow revealed.

The only thing that's unclear is if Odell handed the real money to Burrow on the field or at the bars afterward ... not that it would make that big of a difference.

There's more ... the Heisman winner says he's been partying his face off since the victory and has only slept for about 45 minutes!

But, the real party may come Saturday when the championship parade goes down in Baton Rouge ... and Burrow says he's planning to channel his inner Rob Gronkowski.

"I might have to save up so I can Gronk that parade."

Big Cat points out that college championship parades are usually a lot less boozy than the pros ... but Burrow says he's the exception, not the rule!

"I'm graduating and I'm 23 years old, so I can do whatever the hell I want."