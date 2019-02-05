New England Patriots Super Bowl Parade ... Drunken Debauchery To Ensue

Patriots Super Bowl Parade, Drunken Debauchery To Ensue

LIVE STREAM

Booze will be chugged (Gronk). Shirts will be ripped off (Gronk). Dancing will be had (Gronk).

It's the New England Patriots Super Bowl parade in Boston -- and more than 1 MILLION people are expected to show up!!!

Tom Brady talked about the event on 'WEEI' early Tuesday morning -- saying this should be the craziest bash yet ... his 6th Super Bowl parade in his insane Hall of Fame career.

Brady and Julian Edelman have already been partying it up in Disney World ... and Rick Ross raged with some of the players on Monday night. But, the REAL party goes down with the fans.

It's the second title parade for Beantown in the past few months ... they JUST had one for the Red Sox in October ... and something tells us this probably won't be the last.

The whole thing kicks off at 8 AM PT -- and we're streaming live.

Get your beer ready!!!!