Rick Ross Rages With Patriots Players, Pop That Super Bowl Bubbly!

While Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are havin' lightsaber fights at Disney World ... their teammates got the VIP treatment at a Boston hot spot ... complete with an appearance by Rick Ross!!

Fresh off their 6th Super Bowl title in 18 years, the Pats jetted back to Boston and partied it up at The Grand.

Of course, Rozay LOVES the Pats -- he was at the center of Gronk's dance-off with Robert Kraft back in 2015 ... and the rap star says he "puked his guts out" partying with Gronk when N.E. won in 2017.

R.R. kept the tradition alive on Monday ... linking up with players like Trey Flowers and Ja’Whaun Bentley for the rager ... complete with a bunch of champagne and big cardboard cutouts of Bill Belichick's face!!

The guys loved every second of it ... keeping the party going all the way up to the parade on Tuesday.

Partying with Rick Ross ... that's the Patriot Way.