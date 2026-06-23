Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rocks NBA, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Reacts In Real Time

Giannis Antetokounmpo is heading to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster deal ... and one of the pieces involved in the trade found out just like everyone else he was getting shipped to the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to X user "Bones," former Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. was working out at the gym as the news broke late Monday night ... and a bystander brought him up to speed by showing him the details on his phone.

Jaime Jaquez Jr live reaction to being traded to Milwaukee in the Giannis deal 💔 pic.twitter.com/KFfOHuER1r @Boness305

JJJ's reaction was raw ... and it sure seemed like he was in shock.

"Damn, bro," the captions in the video read. "S***."

The deal finally gives the Greek Freak a change of scenery after years of rumors ... and the whole package sends him and Bobby Portis to South Beach in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, draft picks, and, of course, Jaquez.

Safe to say he didn't get the memo it was a legit possibility he'd be sacrificed to get Giannis ... but he can't really blame the team for swinging for the fences.

Antetokounmpo is just 31 years old ... and is a two-time MVP, an NBA champion and Finals MVP, 10-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year and more.