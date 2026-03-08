Lil Yachty Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Has What It Takes to Be WWE Superstar

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lil Yachty had a front-row seat at WWE Elimination Chamber -- and the rapper tells TMZ Sports the best part of the night might’ve been watching Giannis Antetokounmpo in full-on dad mode.

Yachty sat next to the Milwaukee Bucks superstar and his brother, Thanasis, for nearly three hours at the event … and came away seriously impressed.

“He's awesome, man. He's so cool,” Yachty said. “He'd be a killer wrestler.”

But what really stood out wasn’t Giannis’ superstar status -- it was how he interacted with his kids throughout the show.

“He's a super family man. A great father,” Yachty told us. “Just sitting next to him, I saw how he handled his kids and how much they loved him. It was awesome to see that connection in real life.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Yachty admitted the moment stuck with him … especially since he takes a very different approach when it comes to his own child in public.

“I personally don't do the public with my child,” he said. “I fear taking my kid out around cameras. People want it and they have no respect. People are weird.”

Instead, the Atlanta rapper says he keeps family life private back home by avoiding events and red carpets.

As for the wrestling action itself, Yachty made it clear he was there for one man in particular.

“CM Punk is the GOAT,” he said. “CM Punk is the guy.”

The rapper says he’s been a fan since Punk’s early WWE run in the late 2000s -- and believes the wrestling icon has finally gotten the respect he deserves.

“I used to watch him when I was in middle school,” Yachty said. “Back then, he had to fight for his respect. Now he's top dog.”