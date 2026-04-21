Devin Haney's Ex Says Coparenting Going Well, Laughs Off Romantic Reconciliation

The mother of Devin Haney's daughter tells TMZ Sports the former engaged couple is finally at peace and coparenting without any issues -- but don't expect them to get back together romantically anytime soon.

We caught up with Leena Sayed in L.A. this week ... and asked how her relationship with the boxer is these days -- considering they've taken each other to court countless times over the past year.

It sure seems like water under the bridge now ... and their focus is on raising one-year-old Khrome.

"We have a great coparenting relationship now," Sayed said ... adding Haney dropped his lawsuit against her. "We're good now."

It's an encouraging development -- after all, Sayed was granted a temporary restraining order after claiming he abused her ... and even pushed her to the ground when she was pregnant.

Haney later sued, claiming Sayed was spewing lies in an effort to extort him for more money. The fighter then sued Sayed again ... demanding she return $350k in gifts he gave her ahead of their wedding that never happened.

THEN there was the whole saga about posting their kid on social media -- Haney didn't want Khrome anywhere near Sayed's pages ... citing her OnlyFans career as the main reason.

All that being said, Sayed is adamant they're moving forward without the drama.

"We're great. I see him every week ... We're great, we're doing good."

As for Sayed, she said she's doing her best at being a full-time mom now ... and Haney's still looking for a new in-ring opponent after beating Brian Norman Jr. in November.

So ... now that things are all good between the two, any shot at being a couple again??