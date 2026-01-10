Devin Haney's Ex Files To Change Custody Order, Wants To Post Child On Social Media

Devin Haney's ex-fiancée, Leena Sayed, is seeking to modify the couple's custody order on their one-year-old child ... as she's hoping to post their child on social media without needing his approval -- TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court docs we obtained, Sayed wants to change an agreement the two parties made in connection with the custody order filed in October 2025. In it, they signed off on not posting their kid on the internet unless both sides submitted a written consensus on it.

In the latest filing, she claims Haney is exercising that term "in an unduly burdensome way" to the point where Leena is unable to post Khrome at all ... or only if the shots are taken with "some proximity to his presence."

She shared three exhibits in the papers. In one of the examples ... she asked Devin if she could post a photo of herself and the child in matching pajamas -- in which Haney responded with "nothing with the baby."

She was, however, allowed to post an image of their child watching him fight in Saudi Arabia in October 2025, which he even reshared to his story.

In a declaration she provided, Sayed said she is requesting the order because "social media is an important part of how I share my life with friends, family, and with my social media followers."

"Khrome, and her representation on my social media account, is important to me, and I want the right to be able to post her without the requirement of Devin's approval, which I believe to be unduly withheld without judicial intervention."

A hearing is scheduled on the matter later this month.