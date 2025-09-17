Boxing Star Devin Haney Sues Ex to Recover $350K Worth of Gifts

Boxing superstar Devin Haney is suing his ex-fiancée once again ... this time claiming she's wrongfully keeping $350,000 worth of gifts he says he gave her in anticipation of their wedding.

Haney filed the latest suit against Leena Sayed in Los Angeles County last week ... alleging she won't return several pricey handbags and jewelry.

Haney claimed he got her the items -- which included things like Hermes bags, an Audemars Piguet watch, a diamond ring, diamond earrings and several other pricey purses -- under the premise that they were going to tie the knot.

But he says because she called off the relationship, California law requires her to give the gifts back.

Haney says, in total, he's suffered over $500,000 worth of damages.

This is, of course, the second time Haney has sued his former lover in the last month ... as just a few weeks ago, he filed a lawsuit claiming she extorted and defamed him. The suit came roughly two months after Sayed got a temporary domestic violence restraining order against him.

Leena's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells us Haney's latest legal action "appears to be an extension of his campaign to punish her for having obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him after suing her civilly for what she had to provide to the court to get the restraining order. He needs to get real."