Devin Haney's Ex Gets Restraining Order, Claims He Pushed Her To Ground While Pregnant

He Pushed Me To Ground When I Was Pregnant

UPDATE

3:16 PM PT -- A judge just granted the temporary restraining order against Devin Haney and now both sides are now due in court for a hearing on the matter on July 22. Additionally, a judge ordered Haney to have no visitation with his daughter, Khrome, "until further order of the court."

The mother of Devin Haney's months-old daughter is seeking a domestic violence restraining order against the star boxer ... alleging he once pushed her to the ground while she was pregnant.

Court documents TMZ Sports has obtained show Leena Sayed filed for the DVRO last week ... over allegations Haney abused her on multiple occasions throughout the past year and a half.

She wrote in the restraining order request that it all started in February 2024 -- roughly a year after she and Haney first met. She claimed during a dispute in their Las Vegas home, he punched her in the stomach and then kicked her out of the house.

Nearly a year later, in December 2024, she wrote Haney got violent with her once again ... when he "pushed me while I was nine months pregnant causing me to fall on my tailbone because I would not give him my cell phone."

"After I fell," she added, "he grabbed my phone and threw it on the floor and shattered it."

Additionally, she said Haney threatened her earlier this month when he wrote in a text message to her that she would be "handled in the streets."

"When I asked what he meant by that, he stated 'U WILL SEE,'" she wrote.

"I am afraid for my life, health and safety," she said.

Sayed also sought in the docs for protection for the couple's five-month-old, Khrome, alleging Haney pierced the baby's ears without Sayed's permission when she was just eight weeks old.

"This is not an isolated event of the danger he places our daughter in without concern," she wrote.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Devin has hurt me in the past by punching me, pushing me while pregnant, threatening me, and arguing with me in the presence of our daughter," Sayed said. "I am concerned about his behavior and worried that he will act upon his threat to me stating 'U will see.' For the foregoing reasons, I am requesting a DVRO protecting myself and my daughter, seeking sole legal and physical custody."