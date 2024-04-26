Devin Haney's Promoter Wants Ryan Garcia Rematch On 'Even Playing Field'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney II ... coming soon to a ring near you?!

Maybe, according to Haney's promoter, Eddie Hearn ... who tells TMZ Sports he hopes the two young stars can do battle once again.

"I hope so," Hearn, one of boxing's most influential and powerful promoters told us when we asked whether Ryan and Devin could run it back.

But, Hearn also understands that Garcia is the guy in the driver's seat right now.

"I think that Ryan's in a great position. He's a huge star. He's going to pick the fights that he likes and he wants."

Ryan won the fight by majority decision, knocking down Haney 3 times during the fight (it's the first time Devin's ever been dropped) ... but Garcia did weigh in more than 3 lbs. over the 140 lb. limit, and it's clear EH believes that was an advantage.

"But, [Ryan] did come in overweight. You know, we would like a chance to put it right on an even playing field."

"Ryan was a huge star before. And that win, he's going to look at the right fights for him for the most money. So hopefully, it will involve a Devin Haney rematch. But, Devin's still a world champion. And, we'll see what happens."

FYI, Haney, although he lost (the first time in his career), retained his championship belts because Garcia was overweight.

We also asked Eddie how Devin was doing after the fight.

"I've spoken to him a few times. I mean, he's been quite quiet. I think, like I said, he's never lost before. His whole life is boxing. So when he gets beat, you know, you look for answers and you want to sort of say, 'why?'"

As far as potential timing for the rematch, we asked Hearn when the fight could potentially go down.

"I think Ryan will take a little break now. He's had an interesting time. And, he's always out posting and he's going to celebrate his win," the Matchroom Boxing boss said.

"But, Devin had a tough fight physically as well. He'll need a rest. But, I'm sure in his mind he'll be thinking about coming back. And, he's still the world champion. So he will look to defend that. But, at the same time, when you lose for the first time, revenge will be on your mind forever. So hopefully one day we can make it happen."