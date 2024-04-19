Ryan Garcia Pays Devin Haney $1.5 Million ... After Losing Weigh-In Bet

Ryan Garcia's three pounds overweight, but his pockets are certainly lighter on Friday -- the boxing star just shelled out $1.5 MILLION to Devin Haney after fulfilling his weigh-in bet.

Garcia placed the wager during the final press conference for their April 20th fight ... saying he would cough up $500K for every pound he's over the junior welterweight limit of 140.

Haney, (31-0) and Garcia (24-1), shook on it ... and even though Ry looked confident, his team was clearly concerned.

Rightfully so, 'cause when it came time to hit the scales on Friday, Ryan came in at 143.2 pounds .... meaning a $1.5 million check was made out to Haney, who confirmed his opponent honored the bet.

Outside of the financial hit, boxing fans were worried the whole event could be ruined ... but luckily, that's not the case.

The fight will go on as scheduled, according to boxing reporter Michael Benson ... and Garcia is now ineligible to win the WBC title, even if he's victorious.

This is just another wild turn in the lead-up to the fight -- since the two signed a fight deal in February, Garcia has shown erratic behavior, including controversial messages on social media and expletive-filled rants at press conferences.