Devin Haney Will Execute Ryan Garcia In Ring, Says Dad/Trainer Bill Haney

Play video content TMZSports.com

Bill Haney says it's time for Ryan Garcia to pay for all he's said ... and the trainer/dad of undefeated superstar boxer Devin Haney says his kid is going into the ring with one thing on his mind -- execute King Ry!

TMZ Sports talked to Bill just days before the hugely anticipated scrap where we chopped it up about all things Haney-Garcia, including whether pops thinks Ryan is struggling with his mental health, to how he believes the fight will turn out.

"It's absolutely an act," Bill said of Ryan's recent actions, before making it clear Team Haney wouldn't be distracted.

"We're not at the least bit taken back by the antics. If he can fool us, he can beat us, and we're nobody's fool. I think that's what he can do," Bill said.

"You try to give us the illusion that you're not focused, that you're not serious about the fight. To give us, you know, just that little bit to slow us down. But I'm telling you, we're motivated. New York City has motivated us!"

On the fight, it doesn't sound like Devin plans on showing any mercy to the 25-year-old, 24-1 boxing star.

"To all my parents, put your kids to bed or be careful of what they see. Because on the 20th, Devin is being sent in there to kill Ryan Garcia," Bill told us.

Play video content 4/16/24 Instagram / @realdevinhaney

Haney then delivered another warning.

"If you go against the United States of America, it's treason," Haney said, "And, if he was to go against a religion, it would be blasphemy. To go against Devin the Dream, it's an execution, and it will be carried out on April the 20th at [Barclays]."

We also talked to Bill about his unwavering dedication to 25-year-old Devin ... and how his role has changed over the years as his undefeated (31-0) boxer son rose through the ranks.

"The first part of my life was protecting him. The second part was teaching him. Now I'm in that friendship stage. So it's a give and take. I give him my honest opinion, but it's all him. I'm telling you, when he found boxing and boxing found him, it was a marriage made in heaven."

The Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia super fight goes down on DAZN in just three days ... and Bill sent one last message.