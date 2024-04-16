Devin Haney Shoves Ryan Garcia During Intense Staredown Ahead of Fight

Play video content Instagram / @realdevinhaney

Devin Haney couldn't wait 'til Saturday to put his hands on Ryan Garcia ... 'cause the undefeated boxer shoved his opponent in the face during a heated showdown at the Empire State Building.

Haney shared the footage on his Instagram ... showing him trash-talking back and forth with a shirtless Garcia at their face-off for the April 20 fight at the Barclays Center.

Garcia (24-1) was clearly fired up ... calling Haney a "bitch" several times before Devin lost his cool and shoved Ryan hard in the face.

The push caused Garcia to stumble backward ... but he claims to not have been fazed one bit.

"I told you I ate that," Garcia said on the X app after the incident. "SCRUMPTIOUS I WANT MORE!"

Thankfully, that's all that happened between the two -- after all, the guys are getting paid to duke it out for real in just a matter of days.

Some fans believe the altercation between Haney (31-0) and Garcia was legit ... while others think it was all staged to promote the fight.

But, Haney's dad and trainer, Bill, said it was real ... and personal.

"He disrespected boxing," pops said after the quarrel. "This ain't no game! I'm sending my son to go kill him!"

As for Garcia, he also continued his bizarre social media antics ... claiming Haney's shove should be considered a hate crime, as he now identifies as a woman and a member of the LGBTQ community.