Ryan Garcia's Dad Says Boxing Star's 'OK' Amid Bizarre Social Media Activity

Ryan Garcia's recent social media activity has fans worried for his mental well-being ... but according to his dad, Henry, the boxing star is doing just fine -- claiming it's all the result of some bad trolling.

Garcia's seemingly been living on Instagram lately ... posting over 20 times in the past week alone, with a handful so bizarre in nature, it's led to many followers wondering if he's going through something behind the scenes.

In fact, King Ryan raised eyebrows after he shared a puzzling video that featured the caption, "We got him boys. RYAN GARCIA RIP BITCH" ... and fighters like Mike Perry and Dillon Danis hit the comment section to voice their concern.

Some folks also wondered if Garcia had been hacked ... but the video is still live on his page, so it didn't seem likely.

Henry -- who also coaches Ryan -- adamantly denied there are any issues going on ... saying the 24-1 fighter is just looking to get people talking.

"Yes Ryan is ok," Henry said in response to a fan's question, "he's just trolling the wrong way."

Garcia is slated to fight Devin Haney on April 20, but he shifted his focus to Jake Paul on Saturday ... taking blame for the Problem Child's boxing career and promising to put an end to it.

He's also professed his love for multiple women ... hinting he wants to give marriage another shot after his recent divorce.