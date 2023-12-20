Ryan Garcia Gifts Himself 'Fully Armored' Cadillac and Audi R8 for Christmas

Play video content

Who needs Santa Claus when you're Ryan Garcia?!

The 25-year-old boxing star just treated himself to two early Christmas gifts weeks after his knockout win ... a brand-new Cadillac truck and an Audi R8!

The super lightweight flexed his new rides Tuesday on Instagram ... a matte black Caddy that he copped from Audi Fletcher Jones in Costa Mesa, CA, about an hour outside Los Angeles.

"Fully armored Cadillac," Garcia said. "Grenade resistant."

Ryan also took home a dark grey Audi R8 two-seater sports car, something Garcia has badly wanted for a long time.

The 24-1 boxer has every right to spoil himself this holiday season, and it's well deserved ... RG bounced back after his first loss ever which came at the hands of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in April, one of the biggest fights of this year. Ryan returned and knocked out Oscar Duarte Jurado in the 8th round earlier this month at the Toyota Center in Houston.

"A lot of hard work and commitment has been put in and it’s paying off," Garcia said on IG. "To be clear not just in a materialistic way but it’s just one example of you reaping what you sow."

"Thank you, God for providing strength in everything I do and allowing me the opportunity to work hard Love you with all my heart ❤️"