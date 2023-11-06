Ryan Garcia Will Bounce Back After Loss, Become 'Superstar,' De La Hoya Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Despite losing to Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in front of the world, Ryan Garcia will still become a boxing superstar, according to his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, who knows a thing or two about dominating the sport.

TMZ Sports spoke with the Golden Boy ahead of Garcia's return to the ring against Oscar Duarte on December 2 (streaming on DAZN) ... Ryan's first scrap since the April L to Tank.

"I have to commend Ryan for taking this tough challenge after his defeat," ODLH said.

"[Duarte] is coming off 11-straight knockout wins. I mean, that tells you a lot about him, but it also tells you a lot about Ryan's character."

Oscar says a win over OD in December will indicate the 25-year-old boxer is back on track ... and he'll be ready to go toe-to-toe with BK's own, Teofimo Lopez, for a world title.

What happens after that is up to Garcia, according to Oscar ... but the Hall of Famer is optimistic Ryan's headed places.

"I can see Ryan Garcia opening up the Sphere in Las Vegas," ODLH said. "I can see Ryan Garcia being a superstar."

For now, Garcia is focused on showing the world he's still elite ... and he tells us he's prepared for what 26-1 Duarte will bring to the ring.

"I just gotta watch out for his aggression, his power. He's hungry," Garcia said. "Facing a guy like me, they're always gonna bring their A-game."