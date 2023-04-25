Ryan Garcia Hits L.A. Hot Spot After Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Loss
4/25/2023 4:27 PM PT
Ryan Garcia is keeping his head held high despite suffering his first career loss on Saturday ... stopping by a celeb-favorite restaurant just days after getting stopped by Gervonta "Tank" Davis.
24-year-old "King" Ryan was friendly with the crowd of cameras outside Wally's in Beverly Hills on Tuesday ... answering questions as he made it to his G-Wagon.
You have to give the young star credit for remaining in good spirits following defeat ... as he gave our TMZ Sports camera a positive medical update.
The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot 😱 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023 @ShowtimeBoxing
"I'm good, yeah," Garcia said just minutes ago. "Life's good."
The restaurant is known as a celeb hot spot, complete with lots of paparazzi ... so it's clear Ryan had no issue with being seen.
Garcia's undefeated streak ended when Davis planted a body shot that sent him to the canvas in the seventh round ... which had all of T-Moblie Arena freaking out.
The fight was a huge success ... and many believe it will go down as the biggest boxing event of the year.
As for his future plans, Garcia says he's planning to "come back stronger and make changes, come back stronger and rack up some wins ... and hopefully, down the line at the right time, get a rematch."