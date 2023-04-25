Tank Davis Gifted 250K Chain After Fight, Announces Weed Partnership

Play video content

Gervonta "Tank" Davis is winning in life ... the 29-0 fighter was gifted a $250K "Gumbo" chain minutes after knocking out Ryan Garcia, all to commemorate a new strain of weed named after the boxing superstar.

TMZ Sports has learned Davis recently signed a deal with cannabis company Gumbo Brands, who are releasing a strain called "Ape S***."

In the video, you see Tank smiling ear-to-ear as owners Alexis Majors and Karim "Luca" Butler put the expensive piece of bling -- a pendant and diamond tennis chain from Pristine Jewelers -- around his neck.

We're told former NBA star Stephen Jackson, who met with the champ in the locker room after the fight, helped facilitate the partnership between Davis and Gumbo.

Of course, Davis was already a hot commodity heading into the fight ... and even more so now that he's ended Garcia's undefeated streak, eliminating any doubt he's the king in their division.

The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot 😱 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023 @ShowtimeBoxing

As we reported ... Tank opted to keep things relatively low-key following arguably the biggest win of his career, celebrating the victory with some friends at Ghostbar in Vegas.

