Tank Davis Gifted 250K Chain After Fight, Announces Weed Partnership

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Gifted 250K 'Gumbo' Chain After Fight Getting Into Cannabis Biz

4/25/2023 12:45 PM PT
WINNER, WINNER

Gervonta "Tank" Davis is winning in life ... the 29-0 fighter was gifted a $250K "Gumbo" chain minutes after knocking out Ryan Garcia, all to commemorate a new strain of weed named after the boxing superstar.

TMZ Sports has learned Davis recently signed a deal with cannabis company Gumbo Brands, who are releasing a strain called "Ape S***."

Gervonta Davis

In the video, you see Tank smiling ear-to-ear as owners Alexis Majors and Karim "Luca" Butler put the expensive piece of bling -- a pendant and diamond tennis chain from Pristine Jewelers -- around his neck.

We're told former NBA star Stephen Jackson, who met with the champ in the locker room after the fight, helped facilitate the partnership between Davis and Gumbo.

gervonta davis

Of course, Davis was already a hot commodity heading into the fight ... and even more so now that he's ended Garcia's undefeated streak, eliminating any doubt he's the king in their division.

As we reported ... Tank opted to keep things relatively low-key following arguably the biggest win of his career, celebrating the victory with some friends at Ghostbar in Vegas.

CELEBRATING THE BIG WIN
BACKGRID

Tank has been receiving a ton of praise for the KO, and rightfully so ... but the 28-year-old isn't resting on his laurels, and continues to show why his name deserves to be mentioned alongside boxing's greats.

