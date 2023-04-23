Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Low-Key Vegas Celebration After Ryan Garcia Knockout

Play video content BACKGRID

Gervonta "Tank" Davis had the city of Las Vegas and the boxing world in the palm of his hand after knocking out Ryan Garcia, but he actually kept things pretty low-key in celebrating his big win.

Davis and some friends hit Ghostbar on the roof of Palms Las Vegas late night Saturday after his fight. Davis -- in a white hoodie and sunglasses -- kept a low profile, sipping on a drink and chatting with some of his friends.

As for who else was in attendance, we're told some of Tank's famous friends like Chief Keef, Lil Reese, Flo Rida and Polo G were all there to celebrate.

The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot 😱 #DavisGarcia pic.twitter.com/8MRrWvBOOQ — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 23, 2023 @ShowtimeBoxing

As we reported ... Tank knocked Garcia out with a body shot in the 7th round of their fight. Garcia didn't go down immediately, but took a few steps back at first before taking a knee and staying down for the 10-count.

Both Tank and Garcia hyped up the fight for years, and there was a ton of buzz around the whole weekend. Celebs in attendance included Mark Wahlberg, Nelly and Ashanti.

Nothing like fighting one of the best! Hopefully one day we can run it back! 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/oMEGoTifWk — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) April 23, 2023 @RyanGarcia