Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Low-Key Vegas Celebration After Ryan Garcia Knockout

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Low-Key Vegas Celebration After Ryan Garcia KO

4/23/2023 7:10 AM PT
CELEBRATING THE BIG WIN
Gervonta "Tank" Davis had the city of Las Vegas and the boxing world in the palm of his hand after knocking out Ryan Garcia, but he actually kept things pretty low-key in celebrating his big win.

gervonta glasses
Davis and some friends hit Ghostbar on the roof of Palms Las Vegas late night Saturday after his fight. Davis -- in a white hoodie and sunglasses -- kept a low profile, sipping on a drink and chatting with some of his friends.

Davis talking
As for who else was in attendance, we're told some of Tank's famous friends like Chief Keef, Lil Reese, Flo Rida and Polo G were all there to celebrate.

As we reported ... Tank knocked Garcia out with a body shot in the 7th round of their fight. Garcia didn't go down immediately, but took a few steps back at first before taking a knee and staying down for the 10-count.

Both Tank and Garcia hyped up the fight for years, and there was a ton of buzz around the whole weekend. Celebs in attendance included Mark Wahlberg, Nelly and Ashanti.

You'd think Tank would've gone all out to party after all the work he put in, but one thing's clear ... he's all business.

