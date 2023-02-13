Gervonta Davis In Wheelchair At Super Bowl ... Dealing With Ankle Injury

Play video content TMZSports.com

Gervonta Davis needed a wheelchair to get around at the Super Bowl on Sunday after recently suffering an ankle injury ... but the star boxer tells TMZ Sports he expects to be healthy for his huge upcoming fight.

Unclear when the 28-year-old was injured and how significant the ailment is -- but Davis said when leaving the Big Game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. that he's "all right."

He added of the injury, "S*** happen all the time. S*** be happening."

The timing obviously isn't great for Davis. He's in talks for a super-fight with rival Ryan Garcia, and the two have reportedly agreed to an April 15 date for the much-anticipated bout. If the agreement is ultimately signed, it'd mean Tank would have only two months to get healthy in time for the scrap.