Ryan Garcia Admits He's Insecure About His Tattoos After Fan's Mean Tweet

Ryan Garcia is covered in tattoos ... but the star boxer revealed this week that he's actually "so insecure" about them.

The 23-year-old -- who just got most of his body art done in the last couple years -- explained he's self-conscious about his ink while reading some "Mean Tweets" with Jomboy's Dan Canobbio.

Boxer Ryan Garcia reacts to mean tweets 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kSzMaeIse5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 20, 2022 @JomboyMedia

On the "Inside Boxing Live" show on Friday, the 22-0 fighter read a string of tweets directed toward him -- and one of them mentioned his tats.

"All that money and Ryan Garcia's tattoos look like he downloaded them off 2k," Garcia read.

Even though the pugilist giggled initially, he later admitted he's not always feeling super confident about his body ink.

"Yo, I'm so insecure about my tattoos!" Garcia responded. "You're a d***head!"

Garcia has double-digit tattoos on his chest, shoulders and arms -- with the most notable being two lions on his pecs.