Ryan Garcia Admits Fight W/ Devin Haney Is Personal, 'I'mma Beat His Ass!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia is taking this Devin Haney fight so personally that he can barely put his emotions into words ... finding himself nearly speechless when talking to TMZ Sports about his upcoming megafight!

The star boxer has been trollin' the hell out of Haney as the men promote the April 20 scrap at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Ryan and Devin even got into a scuffle at Super Bowl LVIII.

Play video content 02/10/24

So, we had to ask Garcia if this was personal or just business ... and Ry's whole demeanor switched up real quick.

"To me, it is personal in a way," Garcia said, "I don't know, something's just in me and just ... I don't even feel like answering these questions bro, I'm sorry."

Not only did that trigger Garcia, but so did the fact that many consider Haney (31-0) as the best boxer in their weight division ... something Ryan clearly doesn't cosign.

"I don't give a f*** about his boxing skills," the 25-year-old said. "I'mma beat his ass, that's it!"

"I'm not a boxing analyst. Forget that dude! He's gonna get it, 4/20, that's it!"

Play video content TMZSports.com

Haney, on the other hand, doesn't care whether Garcia is offended ... nor is he phased by the trash talk, implying Ryan's more bark than bite.

"Blah, blah, blah, we heard this story before," Haney told us.

"We heard this against Tank where he said he was gon' do this, he gon' do that. Then he got stopped and then he made every excuse up in the book."