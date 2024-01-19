Ryan Garcia Shows Off Shredded Abs In Steamy Pics Amid Divorce

Ryan Garcia clearly isn't skipping any workouts as he deals with his divorce ... 'cause the star boxer just showed off his shredded abs with some steamy pics following his split from his wife.

The 24-1 junior welterweight fighter shared the shirtless photos on Friday ... which feature the 25-year-old soaking up the sun on a balcony while only sporting a blue cap and black joggers.

Garcia used the attention-grabbing snaps to also share some non-relationship news ... saying, "Fight announcement coming real soon… 🥊."

An upcoming bout could explain why Garcia looks bulkier than usual (he's moved up from 135 to 140 lbs.) ... but fight aside, it comes at an interesting time, as Ryan's now single and ready to mingle.

As we previously reported, Garcia notified his fans that he and his wife, Andrea Celina, were ending their nuptials ... shortly after revealing the birth of their son, Henry Leo.

According to court docs, Garcia and Celina -- a fitness expert and social media influencer -- got married in January 2021 and separated last Christmas. Garcia's reason for their split was listed as "irreconcilable differences" in the docs.

Garcia also stated he is willing to pay spousal support for 17 1/2 months, which is equivalent to half the time they were married.

Garcia explained in his statement that the most important thing, however, is co-parenting.