Ryan Garcia Asks 50 Cent To Walk Him Out For Haney Fight Amid Diddy Beef

Ryan Garcia is picking a side amid 50 Cent's longstanding beef with Diddy ... publicly asking the "In Da Club" rapper to walk him out for his fight against Devin Haney.

50 has been having a field day as Diddy faces sexual misconduct allegations and a federal sex trafficking investigation ... constantly posting memes and jokes at his nemesis' expense.

Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case. • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/xqqKVITWv6 — 50cent (@50cent) March 25, 2024 @50cent

Garcia has also done trolling of his own ... training in a shirt that showed Haney standing shirtless in a pool with Diddy and speculating whether "The Dream" has been involved in any alleged wrongdoing.

Play video content

On top of that, King Ryan has posted numerous unfounded allegations surrounding Diddy and Haney ... and despite the latter's outright denial, Garcia is now calling on Fiddy to be by his side when he makes his way to the ring on fight night.

"@50cent would be awesome if you walked out with me 4-20," Garcia said ... while adding a new homophobic slang term involving Diddy's name.

"Let's do this!!!!"

It's just the latest example of Garcia's social media antics leading up to the bout -- as we reported, the 24-1 pugilist has posted wild conspiracies and exhibited other bizarre behavior ... and even though he previously vowed to only speak about sports and the fight, that hasn't been the case.