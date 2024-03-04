Ryan Garcia Says He Lost Access To Phone, Credit Cards, I'm Not Dead!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia wants his family and fans to know he is alive and "okay" ... but his current situation is far from pleasant -- claiming he has been stripped of access to his phone, Instagram and finances.

TMZ Sports has obtained a video statement from King Ryan himself ... where he explains he has no idea what is happening, but he believes he's being exploited.

"Hey guys, it's Ryan," the 24-1 boxing superstar says in the clip. "I'm coming on here to explain what's going on. I'm not in possession of my phone, I can't get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked. I'm being really taking advantage [of]."

"I would personally want to just send out a video to the people that love me and my fans, family that's concerned that I'm okay. I'm not dead, I believe in Jesus, all those [rumors] are lies."

Ryan goes on to state an unidentified party is trying to put him in jail ... and when he's reached out to people for help, he's been met with radio silence.

"I don't know what's going on but just know I'm okay," he continued.

The video comes following genuine concern from fans who have grown worrisome over Garcia's recent odd social media activity -- including a video that claimed something bad had happened to Ryan.