Ryan Garcia Vows To Focus On Devin Haney Fight After Concerning Social Media Posts

Ryan Garcia is promising to put an end to his bizarre social media activity ... claiming he's no longer going to talk about any topics outside of boxing -- 'cause he's laser-focused on his fight with Devin Haney.

TMZ Sports obtained another video statement from King Ryan on Wednesday ... and this time around, he says he's regained access to his Instagram account, but will hold off on posting any content outside of "boxing, sports and my fight."

The clip comes shortly after Garcia made concerning comments on X ... in which he claimed to expose numerous secrets about society, among other controversial topics.

Garcia acknowledges he's shared "some pretty intense things" on his pages, and while he understands the true meaning behind it all ... he will strictly talk about his career -- at least, it seems, until after the fight.

"That's the only thing I'm gonna be talking about and I'm training for this fight," he added.

Garcia added he has "many warriors" -- including entrepreneur and podcast host Patrick Bet-David -- helping him out during camp ... and he'll be ready to go April 20.

