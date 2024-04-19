Ryan Garcia To Wear Iced-Out Crown At Devin Haney Fight, 15,000+ Diamonds!

Ryan Garcia will live up to his King Ry moniker Saturday night in NYC ... 'cause the star boxer commissioned an insane iced-out crown -- with over 15,000 diamonds -- that he plans to wear as he walks to the ring!

TMZ Sports has learned celeb jeweler The Ice Champ is the man behind the royal piece ... making the crown for Garcia's highly anticipated boxing match with rival Devin Haney on Saturday night at Barclay's in Brooklyn.

"He was like 'let's create something where the champ of the boxing world and the champ of the jewelry world connect and make something unique,'" Ice Champ said. "We created a unique crown."

The crown is a masterpiece ... Ice Champ tells us it comes with over 15k VVS-clarity diamonds and 27 sky-blue topaz stones, that we're told will match his fighting gear.

The crown also contains 1 kilo of gold.

The new bling -- which Champ says took over 10 days to make -- comes with a handcrafted leather treasure chest lined with luxurious velvet ... and Garcia will get it just in time for his WBC fight against the 31-0 Haney.

"This piece is appraised value close to a million dollars," Ice Champ said, "but the cost for this would be half a million dollars."

"This iconic piece for the champ ... this is history. People are gonna talk about this for years and years to come."

The fight was already a must-watch, but got even more publicity when things got physical during a media event this week, with Haney pushing Garcia atop the Empire State Building.

Haney's father and trainer, Bill, told us this fight is personal and his son is looking to put a serious hurtin' on Ryan.