Canelo Alvarez Backs Ryan Garcia, 'He's A Good Kid'
Ryan Garcia might be causing a ruckus on the internet, but there's one guy who's sticking by his side no matter what -- 'cause Canelo Alvarez tells TMZ Sports he's got the young superstar's back amid his bizarre social media antics.
"You know, he's a good kid and we don't need to judge him," Canelo told TMZ Sports. "He's a good kid and this is the moment when you need to support your friends and, I know, we have a lot of issues before but ... I don't care."
Of course, Ryan has been making a ton of noise leading up to his April 20 fight against Devin Haney ... spewing wild conspiracies and promising free BBLs -- among other wild proclamations.
Canelo isn't distancing himself from Ryan, however -- telling us the Golden Boy mega-fighter will be just fine.
In fact, Canelo says he knows Ryan as a person ... and knows despite what it looks like, he is well aware of what the King is like deep down.
"This is a moment when you need to support your friends," Canelo added.
The multi-time champ explained social media can be both a good and a bad place for fighters ... but ultimately, it's a tough road for fighters to navigate through.