Ryan Garcia's Looking For A Girlfriend, 'I Need A Queen!'

Ryan Garcia On the Hunt For A Girlfriend ... 'I Need A Queen!!!'
3/13/2024 7:25 AM PT
Single ladies, Ryan Garcia is looking for you!
The boxing star posted a casting call video of sorts, making it clear he is on the lookout for a partner to hold him down ... this a few months after he filed for divorce from his ex.
The 24-1 super lightweight boxer, posing shirtless, announced on Instagram he was accepting applications ... with a caption claiming he's seriously looking for a loyal lady to hold him down.
"Someone who is going to be my ride or live cause we ain't dying," the 25-year-old said.
"I'm DEAD SERIOUS QUEEN WHERE YOU AT?!"
Garcia continued his pitch, explaining he needs a woman's support.
"Right now, I do need a Queen," Ryan said, "I need a friend first, to be honest. I need someone I can trust and rock with me in any situation."
We're guessing the young, talented, handsome, and wealthy Garcia won't have problems finding a girlfriend.
Of course, Ryan was previously married to Drea Celina for nearly three years ... until they split in December 2023.
It was just last week that Garcia promised to steer clear of any non-sports-related topic to focus on his April 20 fight with Devin Haney, and while that might've been short-lived ... ya can't blame the guy for looking for love! 💘