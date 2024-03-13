Ryan Garcia's Looking For A Girlfriend, 'I Need A Queen!'

Play video content Instagram / @kingryan

Single ladies, Ryan Garcia is looking for you!

The boxing star posted a casting call video of sorts, making it clear he is on the lookout for a partner to hold him down ... this a few months after he filed for divorce from his ex.

The 24-1 super lightweight boxer, posing shirtless, announced on Instagram he was accepting applications ... with a caption claiming he's seriously looking for a loyal lady to hold him down.

"Someone who is going to be my ride or live cause we ain't dying," the 25-year-old said.

"I'm DEAD SERIOUS QUEEN WHERE YOU AT?!"

Garcia continued his pitch, explaining he needs a woman's support.

"Right now, I do need a Queen," Ryan said, "I need a friend first, to be honest. I need someone I can trust and rock with me in any situation."

We're guessing the young, talented, handsome, and wealthy Garcia won't have problems finding a girlfriend.

Of course, Ryan was previously married to Drea Celina for nearly three years ... until they split in December 2023.