Ryan Garcia Spotted With Two Different Bombshells In Miami After Devin Haney Win

Ryan Garcia Eenie Meenie Miney Mo Lover In Miami ... Spotted W/ Two Hotties

Ryan Garcia is living like a king in Miami after his massive win over Devin Haney ... and it appears he's now holding queen auditions, 'cause the boxing superstar was spotted courting two different beauties during his celebratory trip.

TMZ Sports has obtained some pics and vids of the 25-1 pugilist's Florida getaway ... and he's been quite the ladies' man while getting some well-deserved R&R.

King Ry hit the beach on Tuesday ... and he was joined by social media model Grace Boor, who boasts nearly 3 million followers on Instagram.

The two held hands as they made their way around town ... enjoying both the sunshine and the shade as they paused their stroll to have a quick chat.

Garcia showed off his tatted torso with some black shorts and socks ... while Boor went with a white bikini top and coverup and a Yankee cap.

Garcia and Boor weren't shy about being together -- Grace flooded her IG stories with content involving the boxer ... including a moment where he dropped down and did some push-ups.

The two seemed to really hit it off, which is also the case for Garcia when he cozied up with a completely different woman a day prior.

Unclear who that lady was, but Garcia didn't mind packing on the PDA ... he wrapped his arms around her, swayed and appeared to kiss her neck.

It's been hard to keep up with Garcia's love life following his divorce from Drea Celina in January  -- as we previously reported, the 25-year-old infamously announced the birth of his son and breakup within minutes of each other.

He professed his love to a number of women in the months after the spit ... but who knows if he was being serious our just using it as part of his social media antics leading up to the Haney bout.

Either way ... congrats on the wins, King Ry.

