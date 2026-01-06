Tyson Fury Says His Boxing Return Isn't About Money, I'm Not Broke!

Play video content Instagram/@tysonfury

Tyson Fury insists his return to the boxing ring (again) has nothing to do with money -- he claims it's all about the love for the fight game.

The 34-2 heavyweight boxer explained his fifth comeback on Tuesday via Instagram ... claiming the payday from the sport wasn't what inspired him to return.

"For me, there's nothing else other than the fight game," the 37-year-old said. "I love this fight game. It's not for financial gain."

"I could've retired 10 years ago -- made an absolute fortune. It's not about the money, although I always want a good deal, for sure. It's mainly about the fight game, the sport."

Fury has earned a massive wealth throughout his career, with a reported net worth of $160 million. Still, fans point to examples like Floyd Mayweather -- whose fortune is reportedly $400M, yet continues to compete in exhibition fights for whatever reasons he may have.

Fury reiterates in the one-minute clip that his return is driven by his passion and need for fighting, claiming he has zero interest in anything else.

"I was born and raised to fight. My destiny lies within the fight game," Fury said. "At the end of it all, I'll be punchier than a motherf***er, and I'll probably end up in a wheelchair like the rest of them all."

"This is the life I chose. We ain't stoppin'. We ain't f***ing leavin'!!!"