Tyson Fury Goes To Disney With Wife, 7 Kids After Boxing Retirement

Play video content

What does retirement look like for Tyson Fury, one of the greatest boxers to ever step foot in the squared circle?! Mickey Mouse and long lines!

Yes, The Gypsy King may already be longing for the days of getting punched in the head repeatedly after a long day at the amusement park (kidding, of course😉)!

Tyson's wife, Paris, shared a few pics and videos of the family outing ... and all kidding aside, it looks like the Fury fam, mom, dad, and all seven kids, are enjoying the time together!

36-year-old Tyson was even seen pushing his littlest one in a stroller, smiling ear-to-ear.

As for his decision to retire, Fury seemed content to walk away from the sport last Monday.

"It's been a blast," TF said. "I've loved every single minute of it."

Fury finished his career with a record of 34-2-1 ... with his only losses coming at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk.

But, both fights were extremely competitive, and it wouldn't be a shock to most boxing fans if Fury decided to come out of retirement.

In fact, he retired twice previously ... but returned to the ring.