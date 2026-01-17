Devin Haney Slams Ex’s Request To Post Child On Social Media, Cites Her OnlyFans

Devin Haney is firing back after his ex-fiancée, Leena Sayed, filed legal papers in hopes of posting their kid on social media without his approval -- claiming her OnlyFans career is a good reason to keep their one-year-old off her pages.

As we previously reported, Sayed wants to modify the couple's custody order on their kid ... so she can share pics of Khrome without Haney being involved. As it stands, both sides have to sign off on any kid pics on the internet.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Haney's legal team said the stipulation "does not unduly restrict Leena's self-expression," after she claimed "social media is an important part of how I share my life with friends, family, and my social media followers."

"That posting restriction, however, does not restrict Leena's ability to tell her followers all she wishes about 'her role as a mother,'" Haney's attorney, Rick Edwards, wrote.

Haney claims "Leena's self-objectification and encouragement of sexual fantasies via her postings on OnlyFans and on Instagram means that some of her internet 'followers' do not follow her because of her motherhood."

Haney's team included multiple exhibits from Sayed's OnlyFans page, which include captions like "All set for an orgy" and that she is "looking to juice a c***, any c*** will do."

"They are all of course protected by free speech," Edwards wrote. "And sex sells. But it takes one unbalanced fantasizer to create risk for [their child] Khrome."

The filing adds ... "The common sense point is that a celebrity's child on social media invites trouble. And Leena presents herself not only as a celebrity, but as a wealthy and fantasy-inducing celebrity."

Devin also addressed Leena's point that she can only share posts about their child if she is in "some proximity to his presence" -- including an exhibit in which he reposted a picture of Khrome watching him fight in Saudi Arabia.

"I learned that Leena wanted to post a picture showing the back of Khrome’s head in front of a television screen on which I appeared in the ring," Haney wrote. "I approved. I was carried away by the fight’s result and by seeing Khrome watching me, and did not exercise appropriate caution."