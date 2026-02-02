Court Denies Devin Haney Ex's Request To Post Their Child On Social Media

Devin Haney ended up with his hand raised via a ruling in a Los Angeles court earlier this week ... as TMZ Sports has learned the judge denied a motion filed by his ex-fiancée, Leena Sayed, seeking permission to post their one-year-old child on social media without his approval.

According to court documents we've obtained, Judge Hank Goldberg sided with Haney's desire to keep the couple's parenting agreement intact ... saying, "There is no argument as to why a one-year-old child would benefit from being exposed to the public and a subject of social media attention."

"It is entirely understandable that celebrity parents may desire to shield their children from the public and from social media. Public culture is replete with stories of children of celebrity parents who have been harmed by the public spotlight."

His ruling went on to state that the stipulation "does not prohibit posting all photographs," noting that a parent could post a photo of the child's birthday party and provide descriptions of events -- while keeping the child out of frame.

The ruling also noted that both sides were represented "by highly competent counsel for the settlement" and that "no allegation is made that the agreement was entered into involuntarily or was the product of duress or undue influence."

In conclusion, Judge Goldberg determined that the provision in their parenting agreement is in the child's best interest ... and denied Sayed's motion to modify it.

It was a heated back-and-forth between the two in the legal papers ... with Haney's lawyers claiming that Sayed's OnlyFans career was reason enough to keep her from posting pics of their kid, Khrome, on her page without his permission.

"Leena's self-objectification and encouragement of sexual fantasies via her postings on OnlyFans and on Instagram means that some of her internet 'followers' do not follow her because of her motherhood."