Chrisean Rock Says She Plans to Train with Ryan Garcia After Compton Fight

Chrisean Rock is apparently taking her street-fighting talents to the ring ... revealing she plans to go pro in boxing -- with Ryan Garcia as he trainer -- following her fight in Compton.

That's what the "Baddies" alum said on Monday ... right on the heels of getting slapped by a woman in Compton while participating in an event for families and kids in Los Angeles. The slap and words exchanged sparked a brawl, with many claiming Chrisean defended herself against multiple people.

Now, she plans to take her skills to a professional level -- with King Ryan.

"He bouta show me how to use both my hands," Chrisean said in an Instagram Story. "I will be going pro in Jesus name."

Chrisean revealed this goal while announcing she'll appear on the 24-2 boxer's Kick stream.

Getting into the sport with Garcia as a trainer is not a bad idea. The 27-year-old is a former WBC interim lightweight champion and is regarded as one of the fastest punchers in the boxing ring right now.

Garcia has been involved in several thrilling fights throughout his career -- including his big win over Devin Haney.

Plus, the rapper/reality star and Garcia are cool -- the two were spotted hangin' out together Sunday at the Rams game, even singing along to a song together.