Chrisean Rock Slapped After Reaching For Fan's Phone, Video Shows

Slapped in the Face After Reaching for Girl's Phone

New video shows the moment a brief dispute between Blueface's ex, Chrisean Rock, and a group of women suddenly turned physical, ending with Chrisean getting slapped in the face.

In the clip circulating on social media, Chrisean is seen talking calmly to a group on the sidewalk in Compton, CA. The conversation appears tense but controlled until Chrisean reaches her hand toward another person's phone, which the woman is holding out in front of her.

New footage shows beginning of fight between Blueface baby mama Chrisean Rock and alleged female Crip members in Compton. Fan slapped “Baddies” star for apparently “touching” her phone pic.twitter.com/f67u4oPBw2 — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 14, 2025 @KollegeKidd

The woman immediately reacts by slapping Chrisean across the face, sending bystanders into shock. Chrisean looks stunned by the strike, stepping back as voices rise around her.

The video shows Chrisean accusing the other woman of recording her, and the interaction escalated within seconds once Chrisean reached toward the woman's device.