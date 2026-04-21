Rod Martin, Raiders Super Bowl Hero, Dead At 72

The Raiders are just a couple of days away from drafting their franchise quarterback, but the team is mourning today after the passing of Rod Martin, hero of Super Bowl XV.

Martin was 72.

"Rod Martin was a standout linebacker who helped the franchise to victories in Super Bowls XV and XVIII," the Raiders announced Tuesday morning.

"He forever secured his place in Raiders lore with a record-breaking three-interception performance in the Silver and Black’s Super Bowl XV triumph over the Eagles."

Martin was a 12th-round draft pick (317th overall) out of USC in 1977 ... and he was a stud over his 12-season career, earning two trips to the Pro Bowl, and being named to two All-Pro teams (2nd team in 1983, 1st team in 1984).

The NFL didn't start tallying sacks until years after the linebacker retired, but Rod filled up the stat sheet, racking up 56.5 sacks and 14 interceptions.

Speaking of picks, Martin's most memorable game, by far, came on January 25, 1981, during Super Bowl XV, where his Raiders beat the Eagles ... behind his monster defensive effort.

Rod intercepted Ron Jaworski three times -- a Super Bowl record -- en route to a 27-10 victory.

45-plus years later, Martin's legendary record still stands.

It wasn't the only Super Sunday victory for Rod. Just three years later, the silver and black beat the then-Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII.

He didn't have any interceptions, but Martin did recover a fumble, and he added a sack for good measure.