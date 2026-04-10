NY Jets QB Browning Nagle Dead At 57 After Cancer Battle

Browning Nagle, star QB at Louisville and second round NFL Draft pick, has tragically died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 57 years old.

Nagle burst onto the scene as a star at Louisville in 1989 ... throwing 32 touchdowns and 4,653 passing yards in his two seasons as a starter.

In 1991, he was named the MVP of the Fiesta Bowl after leading his Cardinals squad to a victory over Alabama.

Gang Green drafted Browning with the 34th overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft.

He only attempted two passes as a rookie, before starting 13 games as a second-year pro. Nagle struggled with the 3-10 Jets, throwing 7 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Browning moved on from New York in 1994, signing with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played one season, before catching on with the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent two seasons.

Nagle last played in the NFL in 1996, but he wasn't done with football just yet, signing with an Arena League team, playing two seasons in the AFL.

He retired from football in 2000.

Sadly, Browning was diagnosed with cancer -- the exact timeframe is unknown -- courageously fighting the disease until his passing this week.