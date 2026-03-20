NFL Legend 'Mean' Joe Greene Alive, Steelers Say, After Online Death Hoax

Don't believe everything you see on the internet ... Steelers legend "Mean" Joe Greene is very much alive despite a viral death hoax, the team tells TMZ Sports.

The rumors started to swirl on social media on Friday, with an erroneous report claiming the 79-year-old four-time Super Bowl champ died.

Fans, reacting to the news, began paying tribute to the legendary defensive tackle.

But when we reached out to the Steelers about the supposed tragic news, they stated the report is "not accurate."

It's a huge relief for Steelers fans -- and football supporters in general.

Greene, known for his fierce play, remains an icon across the league ... where he's considered one of the best defensive linemen in NFL history.

During his 13-year NFL career, Greene recorded 77.5 sacks, 16 fumble recoveries, and one interception. He won four Super Bowls, was a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, NFL Man of the Year, and earned 10 Pro Bowl selections.

Joe is the last surviving member of the iconic Steel Curtain defense.