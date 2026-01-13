Mike Tomlin Steps Down As Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach After 19 Seasons

The Mike Tomlin era in Pittsburgh has come to an end -- the Super Bowl-winning head coach has informed the Steelers he is stepping down as head coach.

Team President Art Rooney II confirmed the news minutes ago, saying Tomlin shared his decision in a meeting earlier on Tuesday.

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/1g5iqKi9MN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 13, 2026 @steelers

"Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication, and success we have shared over the last 19 years," Rooney said. "It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for coach Tomlin."

His decision comes after the Steelers were bounced from the NFL Playoffs Monday night, losing to the Houston Texans 30-6 in the AFC Wild Card game.

Over his nearly two decades in Pittsburgh, Tomlin racked up 193 regular-season wins -- but had some recent struggles in the postseason. Pittsburgh's last playoff victory came in 2017, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 18-16.

That being said, he still ranks ninth among head coaches in career wins, tied with former Steel City legend Chuck Noll.

The news comes after Tomlin signed a three-year contract extension in June 2024, which would have taken him through the 2027 season.

Aaron Rodgers came to the defense of his head coach after the team's loss to Houston Monday night, saying it was an "absolute joke" to think Tomlin would get fired after his seventh straight postseason loss.

Play video content Pittsburgh Steelers