James Harrison Says Mike Tomlin’s Steelers Job Is '100% Safe,' Win Or Lose

By TMZ Staff
Published
EVERY TEAM HAS A CHANCE
Steelers legend James Harrison says longtime head coach Mike Tomlin ain't goin' anywhere, telling TMZ Sports his job is "100% safe" for the 2026-27 season.

We spoke with the two-time Super Bowl champ ahead of Monday night's Texans vs. Steelers Wild Card game ... a matchup set up by Pittsburgh's stunning win over the Ravens last week.

In fact, the game's losing head coach, John Harbaugh, lost his job after taking the L.

Many people believe Tomlin could suffer the same fate with a loss in the playoffs, but Harrison doesn't think so.

"I believe Mike is safe as long as he wants to be in Pittsburgh, especially for next year. I believe he's 100% safe," Harrison said.

"After that, I don't know, but you know, depending on how this turns out, that can change."

James also predicted a Steelers victory, citing Aaron Rodgers' "camaraderie" and DK Metcalf's return, and the Super Bowl champ expects him to have a big game after serving a two-game suspension

"I think he's gonna be more motivated than he has all year. This is the one that really counts," JH said.

Harrison -- who retired in 2018 -- also spoke about his foray into the media world with his new podcast, "Deebo & Joe" ... a project he admits he avoided for years.

