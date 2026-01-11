James Harrison Says Mike Tomlin’s Steelers Job Is '100% Safe,' Win Or Lose

Play video content TMZSports.com

Steelers legend James Harrison says longtime head coach Mike Tomlin ain't goin' anywhere, telling TMZ Sports his job is "100% safe" for the 2026-27 season.

We spoke with the two-time Super Bowl champ ahead of Monday night's Texans vs. Steelers Wild Card game ... a matchup set up by Pittsburgh's stunning win over the Ravens last week.

The Ravens will miss the playoffs after missing the game winning kick as time expired 😲 pic.twitter.com/NlbFWII69M — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) January 5, 2026 @DefPenSports

In fact, the game's losing head coach, John Harbaugh, lost his job after taking the L.

Many people believe Tomlin could suffer the same fate with a loss in the playoffs, but Harrison doesn't think so.

"I believe Mike is safe as long as he wants to be in Pittsburgh, especially for next year. I believe he's 100% safe," Harrison said.

"After that, I don't know, but you know, depending on how this turns out, that can change."

James also predicted a Steelers victory, citing Aaron Rodgers' "camaraderie" and DK Metcalf's return, and the Super Bowl champ expects him to have a big game after serving a two-game suspension

"I think he's gonna be more motivated than he has all year. This is the one that really counts," JH said.

Play video content TMZSports.com