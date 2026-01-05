Ex-Steelers QB Expects Priest to Bless Acrisure Stadium Again for Wild Card Game

Play video content TMZSports.com

Will Father Maximilian Maxwell return to Acrisure Stadium to bless the Steelers in the playoffs? Former Pittsburgh quarterback Charlie Batch believes so ... telling TMZ Sports he hopes the team keeps the faith!!

Batch -- a Steelers backup from the Super Bowl XL and XLIII teams -- watched Father Max use holy water on the field on Sunday ... hours before the Ravens missed a game-winning field goal kick to secure a spot in the postseason.

The Steelers had a priest bless the field with holy water pregame



The blessing took place in the exact same endzone that the Ravens missed the kick



With how that all ended up, Batch believes Father Max will be back for the Steelers' Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans on Monday.

"There's a lot of Steelers fans who truly believe there was help above," Batch said.

"He'll be there again because there's one thing about rituals and, you know, superstitions, so you better believe he's probably gonna be out there, and because of how much attention that's garnered after the game, there'll be a lot of film crews that will be sitting there trying to figure out which endzone they're gonna be out so they don't miss that moment."

Despite the win (perhaps courtesy of Father Max or the Man Upstairs) and a trip to the postseason, Batch said he still feels bad for Tyler Loop, the Ravens' rookie who missed the game-winning FG.

Loop -- Baltimore's sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- has since faced online bullying from fans and had to limit the comments on his Instagram page to avoid the trolls.

"Having to go through the entire offseason having to deal with this and Ravens Nation, I'm sure you'll have some that will kinda soothe him a little bit, and there'll be a lot of people who will blame him for not allowing them to get to the tournament," Batch said.