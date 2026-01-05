Ravens Kicker Tyler Loop's Instagram Flooded With Hate After Missed FG

Tyler Loop might want to take some time away from the screen after his season-ending missed field goal ... as the trolls targeted the Baltimore Ravens kicker's Instagram account with hate following Sunday's devastating loss.

The jabs were shared under Loop's pinned post ... which announced his engagement to Julia Otto in March 2025.

Comments are now limited on the post ... but not before some fans were able to get to their words in right after Loop's 44-yard attempt went wide right to give the Pittsburgh Steelers the 26-24 win and a spot in the playoffs.

"I’m on indeed looking for your job," one person wrote ... while another took it further by adding, "Ts worse than 9/11."

"Lamar [Jackson] gave you field position and you end the game like that?" a different troll said. "Literally kicked the post season straight in the trash.. you suck."

There was some support for Loop, too ... with users telling him to keep his head up during the tough time.

It was an attempt Loop wishes he had another crack at ... but the guy was 88% on the year after going 30-34, so he's no scrub.