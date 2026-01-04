Jamal Lewis Believes John Harbaugh Is Coaching For His Job Against Steelers

Play video content TMZSports.com

Not only are the Ravens fighting to keep their season alive on Sunday, Super Bowl champ Jamal Lewis tells TMZ Sports the pressure is on John Harbaugh -- who could be coaching for his career.

We chopped it up with Lewis ahead of the last game on the NFL slate for the 2025-26 campaign ... and he says while the stakes might be high for Harbaugh, that's when he flourishes.

"Coaches make different decisions when their back is against the wall," Lewis said. "He's a great coach. He's done a great, great, great deal in Baltimore. He has a great legacy in Baltimore and he's done it, you know, he's got it done."

Lewis went on to say every good coach faces seasons with different hurdles ... it's all about how they respond to that adversity.

"I know you can't get a head coaching job running the football, but at the same time, you can't get a head coaching job losing either," he said. "So go with what you know, make the right decisions, run the football and be smart about it, and hey, we'll be okay."

What a loss means for the Ravens remains to be seen. There is plenty of heat on Harbaugh, who's been at the helm for 18 seasons, and it's fair to say a loss will only let the talk about his job security grow.

The same thing can be said for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ... with his future in the Steel City being called into question.

We also asked the Super Bowl champion what he's been up to these days, and he's been busy as a businessman, hyping his Shocase brand that he cofounded with his son.