Jamal Lewis Reveals Ravens' 'Recipe' To Beating Steelers, Winning North

The Baltimore Ravens can solidify a spot in the playoffs if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a winner-take-all showdown ... and franchise great Jamal Lewis says the key to victory is simple -- Derrick Henry.

The division rivals meet Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium to determine who's gonna take home the AFC North.

It won't be an easy road game for the Ravens ... but Lewis -- who won Super Bowl XXXV with Baltimore -- laid out the blueprint on how they can overcome the wild Pittsburgh fans, Mike Tomlin's coaching skills, and Aaron Rodgers' veteran experience.

"Feed Derrick Henry, that's your recipe to win," Lewis said, "That shows you gonna get it done. With Lamar [Jackson] in there, at least you do hold the defense accountable to the points where they're gonna have to respect the fact that he's in the game, but at the same time he can throw it, he can get it downfield."

"But if we lead with the run, I think he's just gonna open up more downfield, and he can make more plays downfield, but hey, just make it simple, keep it simple, and just run the ball."

Last game was a perfect example -- Henry rushed for a season-high 216 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers. The Ravens won the matchup 41-24.

Lewis speaks from experience -- he appeared in three postseasons, including his dominant 2000 when he helped deliver the Ravens' first-ever Super Bowl title.